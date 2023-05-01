Fight Against Fentanyl Crisis Ramps Up in SF With State Patrols

San Francisco will see more California Highway Patrol officers and California National Guard personnel in the city starting Monday as the fight against the fentanyl crisis ramps up.

The partols will focus on neighborhoods with the highest rates of overdose deaths -- those include the Tenderloin and South of Market. It's all part of Gov. Gavin Newsom's plan to attack the fentanyl crisis across the state.

CHP officers will be on the streets, and the Cal Guard will be working in the background, gathering intelligence on drug rings and possible cartels operating in the city.

Kris Sanchez has the full story in the video above.