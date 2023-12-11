Fire displaces several people in San Francisco

Two people were injured and several were displaced in a fire in San Francisco Monday night.

The incident occurred early Monday morning on Masonic Avenue near Grove Street and the flames caused the building to partially collapse.

Homes right next to the burned building were also damaged.

One person was rescued and taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Another person jumped from the third floor to escape the flames and suffered moderate injuries.

A total of seven people were displaced.

The Red Cross is helping to provide resources for them.