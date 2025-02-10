San Francisco

Fire in SF residential building prompts shelter in place

By Stephen Ellison

San Francisco crews were battling a fire at a residential building that prompted a shelter in place, according to the fire department.

The blaze ignited at about 5:20 a.m. in the 900 block of Valencia Street in the city's Mission district, fire officials said on social media.

Residents should shelter in place due to light smoke in the building, the fire department said.

No other details were immediately available.

