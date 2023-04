One person was critically injured in a fire in San Francisco Wednesday afternoon, according to the fire department.

The blaze broke out at 1625 Leavenworth St., the fire department said.

UPDATE: FORWARD PROGRESS OF THE FIRE STOPPED -- DAMAGE TO THE SECOND FLOOR AND THIRD FLOOR. UNKNOWN DISPLACED AT THIS TIME. https://t.co/VkzfUcQ3dP pic.twitter.com/3HqTtDfZAM — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) April 19, 2023

Further information wasn't immediately available.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This is a breaking news story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.