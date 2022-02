Firefighters are battling a three-alarm fire in San Francisco's Inner Richmond neighborhood.

The fire was reported at 324 10th Ave shortly before 2 p.m.

Firefighters ask everyone avoid the area.

No additional information was immediately available.

UPDATE: UNITS ARE ON SCENE WITH FIRE AND SMOKE SHOWING. AVOID AREA



PHOTO CREDIT: @TenderloinDad https://t.co/y34PfZhcaX pic.twitter.com/hfV5rFPSOI — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) February 12, 2022