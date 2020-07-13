bart

Firefighters Extinguish BART Tunnel Fire Near 24th Street Station

By Bay City News

An electrical fire inside a BART tunnel in San Francisco -- quickly extinguished by firefighters -- is contributing to major delays along the system, BART officials said Monday.

San Francisco Fire Department officials initially said via Twitter around 11:50 a.m. that crews were responding to a fire inside a tunnel between the 24th Street and Glen Park stations.

By about 12:15 p.m., fire officials said the fire had been extinguished and there were no reports of injuries and no trains were involved in the blaze.

Local

reopening the bay area 1 hour ago

Salons, Gyms Reopen in Santa Clara County With Strict Coronavirus Rules

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Newsom Orders Bars, Indoor Dining Closed Across California as Virus Spikes

BART officials said an equipment problem was affecting all lines between the 24th Street and Daly City stations.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

bartSan Francisco
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us