Firefighters Extinguish BART Tunnel Fire Near 24th Street Station

An electrical fire inside a BART tunnel in San Francisco -- quickly extinguished by firefighters -- is contributing to major delays along the system, BART officials said Monday.

San Francisco Fire Department officials initially said via Twitter around 11:50 a.m. that crews were responding to a fire inside a tunnel between the 24th Street and Glen Park stations.

By about 12:15 p.m., fire officials said the fire had been extinguished and there were no reports of injuries and no trains were involved in the blaze.

BART officials said an equipment problem was affecting all lines between the 24th Street and Daly City stations.