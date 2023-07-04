Tens of thousands of people watch fireworks show in San Francisco

Tens of thousands of people in San Francisco gathered Tuesday for the area’s biggest fireworks display, and they got a great show.

The show went off without a hitch, visibility was much better than most years and people from around the Bay Area, and the world, said they loved it.

Huge crowds packed in at spots around the Bay to watch the rockets as they blasted off from barges and exploded in the air.

The fog layer that threatened their views stayed high enough to allow for great viewing.

“Awesome. I really like it,” said Andrea Olacabal of Peru.

“We wanted to be in a place where fireworks is huge. El Paso is not as big,” said Francisco Macias of El Paso, Texas.

The pyrotechnics team set their rockets to explode lower in the air to avoid as much of the fog layers as possible, and it seemed like it worked.

One very dedicated Independence Day celebrant said he wasn’t about to let the weather ruin his red, white and blue vibe anyway.

“You can’t let little things like that spoil the fun. Just enjoy the show,” said Andre Arroyo of San Leandro.

Everyone seemed to get what they wanted and maybe even a little more than they expected thanks to a break in the weather and the good planning by the pyrotechnics teams.

“Oh, it’s fantastic,” said Micah Senores of Millbrae. “I love it. It’s my first time. I’m enjoying it so far.”