First Lady Jill Biden lands in the Bay Area

By Terry McSweeney

First Lady Jill Biden touched down in the Bay Area Tuesday night to raise money for her husband’s re-election campaign.

She landed at SFO and will be in San Francisco Wednesday, then gets back on the plane and flies down to Los Angeles for a fundraiser. 

Then, she flies back to this very same area, though not the same airport. She’ll be landing at Charles Schultz airport in Santa Rosa on Thursday before attending a fundraiser in Healdsburg.

She’s taking off on Friday for more money raising activity in Ohio. 

The Biden campaign says it has $117 million on hand as of the end of last month. 

Donald Trump has not announced his campaign figures as of yet.

