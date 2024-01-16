First Lady Jill Biden lands in the Bay Area

First Lady Jill Biden touched down in the Bay Area Tuesday night to raise money for her husband’s re-election campaign.

She landed at SFO and will be in San Francisco Wednesday, then gets back on the plane and flies down to Los Angeles for a fundraiser.

Then, she flies back to this very same area, though not the same airport. She’ll be landing at Charles Schultz airport in Santa Rosa on Thursday before attending a fundraiser in Healdsburg.

She’s taking off on Friday for more money raising activity in Ohio.

The Biden campaign says it has $117 million on hand as of the end of last month.

Donald Trump has not announced his campaign figures as of yet.