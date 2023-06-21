Flower show celebrates Pride in San Francisco

A flower show in San Francisco is celebrating Pride Month with an exhibit featuring 18 floral mannequins that depict local, national and international LGBTQ+ icons.

The exhibit is called Fleurs de Villes PRIDE and runs at the San Francisco Mint until July 4. It is sponsored by the Fleurs de Ville, a self-described luxury brand from Vancouver that produces floral exhibits around the world.

The floral arrangements feature figures like San Francisco Supervisor Harvey Milk, who was the first openly gay man elected to office in California, Former Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, and Heklina, the San Francisco-based drag queen who died suddenly in early April. The arrangements were all made by local florists.

“Their artistry celebrates the indomitable strength, resilience, and love shaping our history,” Suzanne Ford, Executive Director of San Francisco Pride, said in a press release about the exhibit. “With each petal and bloom, we honor those who paved the way for equality, reminding us that our collective journey towards acceptance is a blossoming tapestry of diversity and unity."

Tickets to Fleurs de Villes PRIDE cost $35 for adults, $28 for seniors and $15 for children.