San Francisco

Food Tour of San Francisco's Chinatown With Ben Fong-Torres

By Sergio Quintana and Christine Ni

NBC Universal, Inc.

NBC Bay Area reporter Sergio Quintana went on a special food tour of San Francisco's Chinatown with legendary Bay Area journalist Ben Fong-Torres to learn more about some local foods and the meaning behind them.

Quintana and Fong-Torres, the former editor of Rolling Stone Magazine, visited five spots, some well known and some not — China Live, Yee's Restaurant, Bow Hon Restaurant, iCafe Bakery and Yummy Bakery and Cafe.

Watch their food tour in the video player above.

