Food Tour of San Francisco's Chinatown With Ben Fong-Torres

NBC Bay Area reporter Sergio Quintana went on a special food tour of San Francisco's Chinatown with legendary Bay Area journalist Ben Fong-Torres to learn more about some local foods and the meaning behind them.
Quintana and Fong-Torres, the former editor of Rolling Stone Magazine, visited five spots, some well known and some not — China Live, Yee's Restaurant, Bow Hon Restaurant, iCafe Bakery and Yummy Bakery and Cafe.
Watch their food tour in the video player above.
