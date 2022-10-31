Paul Pelosi Attacked

Formal Charges to be Announced Against Suspect in Paul Pelosi Attack

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The suspect in the brutal home invasion attack on Paul Pelosi in the early-morning hours Friday is expected to face an attempted murder count among several felonies as prosecutors Monday were set to announce formal charges.

Over the weekend, San Francisco District Attoney Brooke Jenkins clarified details about the day of the attack, including that Pelosi was alone at the Pacific Heights home at the time of the attack.

Police said zip ties were found at the scene, though they didn't say how many.

Jenkins confirmed that "at the time the suspect entered the Pelosi home, he was in fact in search of Mrs. (Nancy) Pelosi."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"At this time, there’s no evidence in our possession to support that the suspect knew Mr. Pelosi prior to this incident," Jenkins said.

Suspect David Depape was arrested Friday after San Francisco officers witnessed him attacking Paul Pelosi with a hammer inside the Pelosi home on Broadway. Pelosi has since been recovering at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital from multiple injuries, including a fractured skull that required surgery.

Depape, who also was hospitalized for unknown injuries, is expected to be charged with attempted murder, residential burglary and other felonies. He is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.

Local

Halloween 1 hour ago

Pedestrian Safety a Halloween Concern on Dangerous San Jose Streets

earthquake 3 hours ago

M2.9 Earthquake Shakes in Foothills East of San Jose

Federal authorities are conducting their own investigation that could lead to federal charges.

This article tagged under:

Paul Pelosi AttackedSan FranciscoNancy Pelosihome invasion
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us