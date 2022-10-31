Formal Charges to be Announced Against Suspect in Paul Pelosi Attack

The suspect in the brutal home invasion attack on Paul Pelosi in the early-morning hours Friday is expected to face an attempted murder count among several felonies as prosecutors Monday were set to announce formal charges.

Over the weekend, San Francisco District Attoney Brooke Jenkins clarified details about the day of the attack, including that Pelosi was alone at the Pacific Heights home at the time of the attack.

Police said zip ties were found at the scene, though they didn't say how many.

Jenkins confirmed that "at the time the suspect entered the Pelosi home, he was in fact in search of Mrs. (Nancy) Pelosi."

"At this time, there’s no evidence in our possession to support that the suspect knew Mr. Pelosi prior to this incident," Jenkins said.

Suspect David Depape was arrested Friday after San Francisco officers witnessed him attacking Paul Pelosi with a hammer inside the Pelosi home on Broadway. Pelosi has since been recovering at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital from multiple injuries, including a fractured skull that required surgery.

Depape, who also was hospitalized for unknown injuries, is expected to be charged with attempted murder, residential burglary and other felonies. He is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.

Federal authorities are conducting their own investigation that could lead to federal charges.