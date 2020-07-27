Former 49ers Player Dana Stubblefield Found Guilty of Rape

Former San Francisco 49ers player Dana Stubblefield has been found guilty of rape after an incident that took place April 9, 2015, authorities confirm.

A verdict was read Monday afternoon in the sexual assault trial at the Hall of Justice in San Jose.

Stubblefield was declared guilty of rape by force, menace or fear and guilty of using a firearm in commission of the crime.

The former NFL star had been charged for raping a disabled woman who went to his Morgan Hill house to be interviewed as a potential babysitter.

His attorneys called the charges "absolutely ridiculous" and said the accusations were motivated by money.

Stubblefield has encountered legal trouble in the past.

In 2010, a federal judge sentenced the former 49ers star to 90 days in jail for stealing his former girlfriend's mail. Also that year, Stubblefield admitted to submitting a change of address form so his former girlfriend's mail, including her unemployment checks, would be delivered to his residence.

Stubblefield was placed on probation in 2009 after pleading guilty to lying to investigators about his steroid use during his days on the field.

He played 11 seasons in the NFL, including the first five with the 49ers. Stubblefield later returned to the 49ers in 2001 and '02 before finishing his career with the Oakland Raiders.

Stubblefield, a first-round pick of the 49ers' in 1993, recorded 10.5 sacks and was named the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. He was named the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year, with a career-high 15 sacks in 1997, and signed a lucrative contract with Washington in 1998.