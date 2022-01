The lead figure of the San Francisco public corruption scandal, Mohammed Nuru, pleaded guilty Thursday to a federal fraud charge.

Nuru is the former head of the city's Public Works Department.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Prosecutors said he admitted to a "staggering amount of corruption" that includes getting thousands in cash, travel and other perks.

It was all in exchange for providing insider information on contracts and bidding.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for May.