Former Twitter Contract Employee Concerned About Platform's Fallout

As the Twitter saga continues, some former employees are concerned about what's next in this process.

A former contract employee who worked in content moderation told NBC Bay Area she is worried about the platform's ability to monitor misinformation and abuse.

Melissa Ingle of San Francisco was laid off in November, and said since September 2021 she worked for Twitter as a senior data scientists fighting political misinformation on the platform.

Ingle said many of her colleagues she worked with have either left or been let go under Elon Musk's leadership of the platform.

She's concerned that with fewer engineers and content moderators, Twitter will struggle to root out misinformation.

"Over time, these things build up and the site will become more abusive, more extreme and less reliable over time," Ingle said.