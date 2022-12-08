Twitter

Former Twitter Employees to Go Before Judge in Wrongful Termination Lawsuit

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Former Twitter employees suing the social media company for wrongful termination were set to go before a San Francisco judge Thursday.

It's the first day in the legal battle between former Twitter workers and the San Francisco-based company now owned by Elon Musk. In the lawsuit, the former employees say their rights were violated when they were laid off without proper notice hours after Musk took over.

Three former Twitter employees are named as plaintiffs in the federal class action suit, which says on the day Musk took over, they were told they would be advised of their employement status via email. But they had already been locked out of their emails before those notices arrived, the suit says.

