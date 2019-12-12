Former VP, Presidential Candidate Joe Biden in Bay Area for Fundraisers

Former Vice President and current presidential candidate Joe Biden visited the Bay Area Thursday for several fundraising events for his campaign.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-California, is among the expected attendees at a San Francisco fundraiser held at an undisclosed location in the city.

Biden, who served as vice president under President Barack Obama, also spoke at fundraisers in Palo Alto and South San Francisco.

Biden is currently leading national polls among Democratic candidates for president in the 2020 election.

He is one of many presidential candidates who have come through the Bay Area and elsewhere in California in recent months. The state will hold its primary election on March 3.