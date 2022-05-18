The 1883 Victorian home in San Francisco made popular by the sitcom "Full House" was mistakenly put on the market Wednesday.
According to SF Gate, a Zillow spokesperson said the $37 million listing was fraudulent and had to be taken down.
“Our teams use a number of different tools to prevent inappropriate content from publishing in the first place, but if a listing is found to be fraudulent after it’s posted, our team takes steps to remove it,” the Zillow spokesperson told SFGATE in an emailed statement. “In this case, we discovered a 'For Sale By Owner' listing was illegitimate after it was posted, and have since taken it down. We apologize for any confusion this may have caused.”