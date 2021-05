More than 1,000 people have gathered in San Francisco to protest Israeli bombings of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The "Free Palestine" rally was held late Tuesday in front of the Israel Consulate.

NBC Bay Area's Terry McSweeney is covering at the scene. Updates to come.

In San Francisco, More than 1,000 people protest Israeli bombings of Palestinians in Gaza Strip. ⁦@nbcbayarea⁩ pic.twitter.com/YrhA4oVXZ5 — TerryMcSweeney (@TerryMcSweeney) May 18, 2021