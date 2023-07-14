CHP investigates freeway shooting in San Francisco

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a freeway shooting that happened on Interstate 280 in San Francisco Friday afternoon.
A female driver was shot in the leg shortly after 1 p.m. while driving on southbound Interstate 280 in the area of Alemany Boulevard, the CHP said. The driver's condition wasn't immediately known.
Information about a suspect or suspect vehicle wasn't immediately known.
Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting is asked to call the CHP.
Further information wasn't immediately available.
This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.