San Francisco

'Full House' home in San Francisco up for sale for $6.5 million

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

One of the most beloved homes in television history is up for sale.

The "Full House" home in San Francisco, located at 1709 Broderick St. in the Lower Pacific Heights neighborhood, is on the market for $6.5 million.

Also up for sale are handprints of the "Full House" cast in concrete stones. It's unclear how much those are going for.

Most of "Full House" was filmed at Warner Bros. studios in Los Angeles. Only the exteriors of the home were shot in San Francisco.

