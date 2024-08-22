Student at Galileo High in San Francisco recovering after shooting

San Francisco police increased patrols around Galileo High School on Thursday, a day after a student was shot and wounded, according to police.

The teen was shot Wednesday afternoon in the area of North Point and Polk streets, near Fort Mason and Aquatic Park, police said. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A witness told NBC Bay Area they saw two teens fighting, and one pulled a gun moments before shots were heard.

When officers arrived, they found the injured boy with at least one gunshot wound, and he was taken to a hospital, police said.

Officers searched the area for the suspect and anyone else who may have been injured but did not find anyone right away, police said.

It wasn't immediately known if the other teen also was a student at the high school.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the police department at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.