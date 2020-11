A gas leak and fire prompted evacuations Thursday afternoon in San Francisco, firefighters said.

The incident is reported on the 1000 block of Fulton Street, between Pierce and Steiner streets, near Alamo Square in the city's Western Addition. Evacuations are also ordered in the area.

Officials said a service line was hit by construction workers, which caused the leak. One adult suffered a minor injury and no structures were damaged.

No other information was immediately available.