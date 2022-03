Evacuation orders were lifted after a gas leak in San Francisco Tuesday.

Crews, not affiliated with PG&E, working near Hearst Avenue and Forester Street struck a gas line causing the leak around 4:50 p.m., the utility company said.

Police ordered the immediate evacuations of the area while PG&E crews worked to repair the leak.

The incident was resolved around 6:30 p.m. and evacuation orders were lifted.

No injuries were reported.

