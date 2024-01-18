Activists call for cease-fire in Gaza during demonstration at SF's Coit Tower

Activists gathered at San Francisco's Coit Tower Thursday morning to call for a cease-fire in the war in Gaza.

Organizers made their way to the top of the iconic landmark and unfurled a 60-foot banner that read "Jews say: Let Gaza live!"

The activists, led by Jewish groups, said they are united not just with other protestors in the city but other Americans across the country who support calls for a cease-fire.

"It's particularly important for us as Jews to say it's not part of our Jewish value to slaughter innocent people in Gaza," Cynthia Papenmaster said. "Thousands of children have been killed. This is really tearing our hearts up."

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The banner was addressed specifically to three politicians: Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi, Sen. Alex Padilla and Sen. Laphonza Butler.

Activists also called out local leaders, including Mayor London Breed, who has said the cease-fire resolution that was recently passed does not reflect the city’s values.