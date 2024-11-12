Colleges & Universities

Gaza war protesters gather outside UC regents meeting in SF

By NBC Bay Area staff

Students, faculty and community members protested outside the site of the University of California Board of Regents meeting Tuesday morning in San Francisco.

The protesters voiced their disappointment not just with school leadership but also political leaders such as Gov. Gavin Newsom, who they say are complicit in the genocide in Gaza.

As governor, Newsom appoints the UC regents to 12-year terms.

Ginger Conejero Saab has more in the video above.

