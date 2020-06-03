George Floyd Protest in San Francisco’s Mission District Draws Thousands

Thousands of people gathered outside San Francisco's Mission High School Wednesday afternoon for a peaceful protest, resulting in several streets in the area being closed.

The demonstration, organized by the group Nopeacenojustice San Francisco, is part of nationwide protests after George Floyd, an unarmed black man, died in the custody of Minneapolis police last week.

Wednesday's protest began at 4 p.m. on 18th Street, just outside the high school. Thousands took to the streets as well as nearby Dolores Park. The protesters are set to march to the Mission Police Station at 17th and Valencia streets, according to organizers.

The city's 8 p.m. curfew, which began Sunday to prevent looting, remains in effect and is set to expire Thursday morning at 5 a.m., according to Mayor London Breed.