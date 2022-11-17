oracle park

Giant Golf Anyone? Tee Off at Oracle Park's Ballpark Back 9

By Ginger Conejero Saab and Stephen Ellison

Courtesy of the SF Giants

Oracle Park, the iconic home of San Francisco Giants baseball, has been transformed into a golf haven where even non-golfers can admire their tee shots.

The ballpark has undergone a full makeover courtesy of Ballpark Back 9, an interactive experience that allows golf lovers and even golf novices to shoot for the greens while taking in spectacular views of San Francisco Bay.

Different parts of the ballpark serve as holes for the one-of-a-kind 9-hole golf course, with shots ranging from 48 yards to more than 150 yards off tees placed around different areas of the park.

Ballpark Back 9 offers each foursome a dedicated caddie to guide them as they swing from the Cable Car, Lower Box, Club Level, View Reserve and even the Coke Bottle and Giant Glove.

The course is open Thursday through Sunday. Tickets start at $99 plus fees. More information and tickets can be found on the Giants official website.

