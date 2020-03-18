Giants Establish $1M Fund to Support Ballpark Staff During MLB Season Postponement

The San Francisco Giants announced the establishment of a $1 million fund on Tuesday to support Oracle Park event staff during Major League Baseball's 2020 season postponement due to the spread of novel coronavirus.

The ball club plans to ask its ownership group and business partners to contribute to the fund, in addition to its $1 million pledge. The league's other 29 teams have also expressed their intent to launch similar funds for event staff as the coronavirus' spread prompts bans of large gatherings across the country.

"Our event staff is the heart and soul of Oracle Park," Giants President and CEO Larry Baer said in a statement. "During these challenging times, we want to provide peace of mind and support to our event staff employees so they can focus on their family and loved ones."

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred announced Monday that the league would push opening day back to mid-May at the earliest, following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's release of revised coronavirus guidelines restricting events of more than 50 people for the next two months.

The city and county of San Francisco also announced a shelter-in-place order Monday that will last through April 7, and potentially much longer, further restricting the ability of Oracle Park event staff to work and earn income.

The Giants plan to finish finalizing the details of the fund in the coming days and will communicate the details directly with event staff.

