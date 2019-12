GLIDE will offer a prime rib lunch Christmas Eve to people in need in San Francisco, church officials said.

Partnering with Joe Betz and the city's House of Prime Rib restaurant, 3,700 pounds of prime rib will be carved and served starting at 10:30 a.m. at 330 Ellis St.

Mayor London Breed and California Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis will drop by at 11:30 a.m. and participate.