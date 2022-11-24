Glide Feeds Thousands on Thanksgiving Despite Inflation Prices

At the heart of San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood, an annual Thanksgiving tradition took place once again.

Glide Memorial celebrated Thanksgiving with breakfast and it's traditional holiday meal, despite some challenges being faced.

The organization said its important to keep the tradition alive now more than ever, even though meals are costing 17% more this year.

"Its so important for us to serve our community on Thanksgiving, that we pull out all the stops to make it happen," said Jean Cooper, Chief Finance Operating Officer at Glide.

For the past two years, Glide's Thanksgiving celebrations happened outdoors because of the pandemic.

This year, they are keeping the tents and making it feel more like a block party put together by hundreds of volunteers.

Guests included Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis and San Francisco Police Department Chief Bill Scott.

"I love being at Glide," Lt. Kounalakis said. "This is the second time I've volunteered here but across the state of California, people are pouring into food banks to help out and to support the work of their community."

Glide provides thousands of meals every Thanksgiving for the local community, as well as hundreds of packed meals for those who cannot come in person.

Other services this year include mobile vaccination units for flu shots and monkeypox vaccines.