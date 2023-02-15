San Francisco

Goats Star in Special Valentine's Day Fashion Show in San Francisco

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The catwalk turned into a goat walk in San Francisco's Union Square on Valentine's Day.

Yes, actual goats dressed up in interesting outfits wowed the crowd during the fifth annual "Goat My Valentine" fashion show.

The San Francisco Fire Department walked a goat down the runway sporting firefighter chic. The police department showed off its uniform on a very hungry goat. The sheriff's department also had a goat in the show, but they were a little hesitant to the spotlight.

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
