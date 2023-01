The Golden Gate Bridge is closed in both directions early Saturday evening due to an overturned big rig.

Emergency crews and the California Highway Patrol are on scene.

UPDATE: As of 7:06 p.m., both directions of US-101 on the Golden Gate Bridge will need to be shut down in order for crews to get the truck up right. Unknown ETO at this time. https://t.co/XbHjfcFwFK — CHP Marin (@CHPMarin) January 15, 2023

Motorists can expect traffic delays.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.