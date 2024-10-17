Golden Gate Bridge protest case: Judge denies motion for DA recusal

Dozens of protesters who shut down the Golden Gate Bridge earlier this year are facing multiple charges. But on Thursday, the actions of San Francisco’s district attorney are being questioned.

Defense lawyers asked for San Francisco DA Brooke Jenkins to be recused from prosecuting the case, saying Jenkins and her entire office hold an anti pro-Palestinian bias.

The court denied the motion without prejudice, which leaves room for the defense to bring up the recusal again in the future.

