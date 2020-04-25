Golden Gate Bridge Traffic Down More Than 70%: Report

The general manager and CEO of the Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District on Friday gave a snapshot report on the impact the novel coronavirus pandemic has had on the district.

Between April 5-11, Golden Gate Bridge traffic was down 71.5 percent from normal, while Golden Gate Transit bus ridership fell 88 percent and Golden Gate Ferry ridership fell 99.4 percent compared to early April 2019, General Manager and CEO Denis Mulligan said.

Both Golden Gate Transit and Golden Gate Ferry adjusted their weekday and weekend services on Tuesday.

The bridge toll revenue loss since April 2019 was 71.5 percent, Golden Gate Transit revenue loss was 92 percent and Golden Gate Ferry revenue fell 99.4 percent.

The district saw a $3 million per week drop in bridge tolls and transit fares during California's shelter in place orders that began March 17, Mulligan said.

The district's Physical Suicide Deterrent System Project was determined to be an essential government function and work continues on the project. The contractor has implemented site-specific social distancing protocols, Mulligan said.

On Thursday, the Metropolitan Transportation Commission approved the allocation of $780.8 million for Bay Area transit agencies through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. It is the first of two CARES Act distributions totaling approximately $1.3 billion for Bay Area transit agencies.

Golden Gate Transit and Golden Gate Ferry will receive a total of $30 million.

Elsewhere in the Bay Area, BART will receive $251.6 million, Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit $10.3 million, San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency $197.1 million and Alameda-Contra Costa Transit will receive $80.3 million.