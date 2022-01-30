Golden Gate Ferry Adds Midday and Weekend Trips to Existing Service Between Tiburon and San Francisco

Golden Gate Ferry adds weekday, weekend and late-night service to existing round-trip commute service between Tiburon and San Francisco beginning Monday.

The new service is the result of a collaborative public-private partnership between Golden Gate Ferry, Tideline, the town of Tiburon, Blue & Gold Fleet and A & C Ventures, Inc., the company that owns the Tiburon Ferry Landing, to address the needs of Tiburon's residents and businesses.

"We are grateful to Golden Gate Ferry, Tideline, and A & C Ventures for their partnership," said Tiburon Councilwoman Holli Thier. "Together, we are expanding travel options so that residents and visitors alike can enjoy all that Tiburon has to offer."

The new Golden Gate Ferry schedules replace service currently provided by Blue & Gold Fleet, which ends service Sunday.

Golden Gate Ferry resumed direct weekday service between Tiburon and San Francisco and added weekday commute trips in December after running limited service for much of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new schedules give both commuters and tourists more options and flexibility for travel between San Francisco and the North Bay.