San Francisco

Roughly 50,000 people slated to attend Golden Gate Park concert

By Christie Smith

NBC Universal, Inc.

Get ready to get loud in the City by the Bay.

A giant concert featuring a lineup of some of the loudest and most popular bands in music will be rocking at San Francisco's Golden Gate Park this Saturday.

About 50,000 people are expected to be in attendance, with 90% of them coming from outside the city.

San Francisco
