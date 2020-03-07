Golden Gate Park Senior Center Closed, Winter Programs Cancelled Due to Coronavirus Concerns

The Golden Gate Park Senior Center closed its doors Saturday and all winter seniors programming citywide-- from the Cantonese Women's Club to Senior Argentine Tango -- will be cancelled for the next two weeks in an effort to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The senior facility closures are in addition to other recent large cancellations this weekend in San Francisco that include Sunday Streets in the Mission District, the Arbor Week eco fair and a tree-planting kickoff scheduled for Saturday.

San Francisco Recreation and Parks officials said the senior center in Golden Gate Park will be shuttered for at least the next two weeks and registration for programs there will not take place on Saturday.

The new tentative registration date for spring classes at the Golden Gate senior center will be Monday, March 23.

In addition, citywide winter senior programming will be cancelled for at least two weeks. A list of senior events that are cancelled can be found on the San Francisco Recreation and Parks Department website, at https://sfrecpark.org/1487/CANCELLED-SENIOR-CLASSES-March-7-21-2020 Registration for spring 2020 senior classes held at other city recreation centers will continue as normal and registration will open at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Registration for all other programming will proceed as planned and will also open at 10 a.m. Saturday.

The city's Department of Public Health recently issued recommendations that vulnerable individuals limit outings, avoid large gatherings, telecommute if possible, stay home if they are sick, and avoid people who are sick.

Vulnerable people are those who are 60 years old and older or have health conditions such as heart disease, lung disease, diabetes, kidney disease and weakened immune systems.

City officials said staff is increasing sanitation efforts at public facilities and restrooms. All such areas receive two comprehensive cleanings and sanitations daily.

The city has added 20 additional custodians so that high-use facilities will get a third complete sanitation of facility surfaces daily, as a further precaution, officials said.

Large events in the city's parks have been postponed or cancelled, including Saturday's Lawn Bowling Open House at San Francisco Lawn Bowling Club and the March 13 Summer Resource Fair at Tenderloin Rec Center.