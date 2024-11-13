Golf on the baseball diamond? Ballpark Back 9 returns to Oracle Park

Ballpark Back 9 is back at Oracle Park this week, with golf, not baseball, front and center at the San Francisco Giants home stadium.

Teeing off with the views of the City by the Bay has become a fan favorite at Oracle Park over the past several years during the Giants offseason.

The event runs Wednesday, Nov. 13 through Sunday, Nov. 17, and tickets are available on the Giants website.

Ginger Conejero Saab has more in the video above.