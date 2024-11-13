San Francisco

Golf on the baseball diamond? Ballpark Back 9 returns to Oracle Park

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Ballpark Back 9 is back at Oracle Park this week, with golf, not baseball, front and center at the San Francisco Giants home stadium.

Teeing off with the views of the City by the Bay has become a fan favorite at Oracle Park over the past several years during the Giants offseason.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

The event runs Wednesday, Nov. 13 through Sunday, Nov. 17, and tickets are available on the Giants website.

Ginger Conejero Saab has more in the video above.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

San Franciscooracle park
Decision 2024 Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us