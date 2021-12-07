Good Samaritan Attacked With Knife in San Francisco

There are many layers to the problems in San Francisco including a good Samaritan who tried to help during a tense situation.

“When he started to kick the door in, I called 911,” said Mark Sackett from his hospital bed.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

He was slashed in the arm near his business The Box SF on Howard Street Tuesday morning.

Sackett and his neighbors say they started following the man after he kicked the door more than once. They say they wanted to point him out to police.

The owner of Tony Baloney's Cafe and Deli said the situation quickly escalated.

“He started to want to chase me,” said Baloney. “Mark got next to me, he wanted to chase both of us he pulled a knife.”

“He pulled a knife and started swinging it at everybody,” said Sackett.

Video neighbors took shows police arresting the man after Sackett was slashed.

Business owners on the block say they've had enough.

“I’ve been here 30 years I'm about to sell and run away,” said Baloney.

He and others say during the pandemic theft, vandalism and violence are a part of daily life.

“Drug dealing, stealing, wheeling, dealing it's a mess,” said Baloney.

Sackett is recovering from surgery on his arm. He was at his office Tuesday morning to meet with an artist who is part of a holiday makers fair he is hosting this weekend.

He's concerned crime in San Francisco will keep customers away.

“I believe San Francisco is turning into a third world country. We need to curb crime,” said Sackett.