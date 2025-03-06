Man beaten while trying to help women being attacked in San Francisco

Editor's note: Some people may find the images in this report to be disturbing.

A good Samaritan in San Francisco paid a hefty price for trying to stop an attack.

Bob Henry stepped in on Feb. 16 to help two young women who were being attacked near Valencia and 23rd streets in the Mission District only to end up being severely beaten and robbed himself.

Henry said he was headed to a BART station when he saw one woman get thrown to the ground.

"They were being really aggressive toward the girls and they were saying they were going to kill them, stab them, doing all that kind of stuff. It was just getting worse and worse," he said. "When she went down, I had to do something. I was afraid they were going to get really hurt."

Henry intervened, telling the men to stop harassing the women. That's when several men came after him, repeatedly punching and kicking him. He suffered major injuries, including a concussion.

"There's days I just get so dizzy it's hard to stand," he said.

Henry works as a professional photographer. He said the attackers also stole his gear during the assault.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"Some guy came and grabbed my backpack and started taking off," he said. "I tried to chase him. Almost got him, but he got away with my backpack and $15,000 worth of camera stuff."

Police arrested two men for the assault.

The two women who Henry helped are recovering. He talked with one of them days after the attack.

"She just wanted to say thank you, that no one would help," Henry said. "They were begging for help. No one would until I came over."

Henry said he knew intervening could result in getting hurt, but he said he would do it again even knowing how it all turned out.

Henry's friends have started a GoFundMe campaign to help him buy a new camera and equipment.