Gov. Newsom Visits Makes Last Campaign Stop in SF Ahead of Recall Election

As voters made their way to the polls to cast their ballot on the recall election, Gov. Gavin Newsom made an unexpected final campaign stop.

Gov. Newsom was in San Francisco Tuesday urging his supporters to help "finish the job" in the last hours before the polls close.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"I'm enjoying being up here," said Newsom largely surrounded by supporters who go back to his days as a San Francisco supervisor and then mayor.

His message was to get out and tell others still on the fence to vote no on the recall. He also spoke out against those claiming election fraud.

"These people are literally vandalizing our democratic institution," he said. "I care too much about this country.. The big lie, the big insurrection; what the hell is wrong with these folks?."

The leading Republican challenger, Larry Elder, said the issues will bring out voters today.

Most people in San Francisco told NBC Bay Area they feel confident Newsom will survive this recall election, but it wasn't unanimous.

"I don't mind the vaccine and masks, but I don't like how he controlled all that," a voter said.