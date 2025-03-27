Vandals spray paint pavement at San Francisco's Great Highway

San Francisco's newest – and some say most controversial – park has been targeted by vandals once again.

This time someone spray painted several messages on the pavement of the recently-closed stretch of the Great Highway.

"Someone or a couple people spray painted all kinds of messages on the asphalt, on the walls surrounding it," San Francisco Recreation and Parks spokesperson Tamara Barak Aparton said.

A couple messages spelled out "Working class" and "Can't afford to live here anymore." Another one read "Your [sic] bringing trouble - open highway."

Aperton said they were all quickly painted over by staff.

A couple weekends ago, someone defaced a new mural at the park.

"It's a huge bummer because it's a lot of work that goes into putting artwork together," Tracy Quintero-Thornley said.

Quintero-Thornley lives nearby and is a volunteer painter on one of the newly-commissioned asphalt murals. She knows some of the volunteer artists who came together two weekends ago to fix the damaged mural.

"You know, you just gotta put the paint down and just let it roll," she said. "If people are going to vandalize it, then we got more paint that goes right after that."

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

As city crews and volunteers repair some of the vandalism at the park, they're also getting ready for its grand reopening in a few weeks. Recreation and park crews have already installed heavy duty wood benches. They're also working on landscaping near the city-operated pubic restrooms.

The Public Utilities Commission is taking advantage of the newly-closed road to use heavy duty dump trucks to haul tons of sand from northern Ocean Beach to the southern beach as part of ongoing efforts to stave off beach erosion.

Friends of Ocean Beach Park are still soliciting votes for a new name for the park.