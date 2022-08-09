outside lands

10-Year-Old Boy Rocks on Stage With Green Day at Outside Lands

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A young boy had the opportunity to join a legendary Bay Area rock band on stage at Outside Lands in San Francisco over the weekend.

The 10-year-old boy, Montgomery, was called up on stage to rock with Green Day during their performance and was even able to keep one of the band's guitars.

Green Day's lead singer, Billy Joe Armstrong, had the crowd chanting "Monty" to encourage the kid as he enjoyed his rockstar moment.

Outside Lands is a three-day festival that takes place at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco.

