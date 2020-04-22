Thieves Targeting Grocery Drop-Offs

Social distancing from the delivery drivers may cost you as thieves are now targeting grocery drop-offs.

A San Francisco woman is warning her neighbors on social media to be on the lookout after she said someone stole most of her Whole Foods delivery minutes after the groceries were dropped off.

“There was just one bag that was opened so someone had been rummaging through them,” said Elen Awalom. “I knew someone had walked off with them.”

She doesn’t think it’s one person desperate for food. After a friend had a similar experience she believes thieves are targeting grocery deliveries.

Whole Foods did replace her stolen items.