Group Petitions Citizen App to Post Crime, Violence in Asian Languages

By Terry McSweeney

A group in San Francisco is petitioning the Citizen App to post its real-time warnings of crime and violence in a number of Asian languages.

People want the app to report neighborhood-specific 911 calls, not just in English and Spanish, but also in a host of Asian languages, to help the elderly. 

“I wanted to do something but I didn’t have a clear answer what I can actually do,”said China Mac from the Asian rights group "They Can’t Burn Us All."

The petition says Asian elders especially would benefit those who often don’t speak English and don’t want to get involved with law enforcement.

“With this app they wouldn’t have to talk to anyone-they could report, and  communicate things without feeling uncomfortable,” said China Mac.

At Citizens App, they welcome the concept of multilanguage crime alerts while at the same time understand the enormity of such a project.  

“It is no easy feat because it has to be timely, fast and accurate,” said Dan Kessler of Citizen App. “So if there are people who do want to help us go forward with this,  we welcome their involvement.”

One possible contributor would be Julia Quon, co-founder of Save Cantonese at CCSF.

“When I talk to people one of the biggest barriers to feeling safe or reporting or communicating with someone for a resource, it is a language barrier,” said Quon.

“I think this is something attainable, something we can fight for and get right now,” said China Mac.

