4 Arrested, Guns Seized After Search Warrant in Bayview-Hunters Point

Two of the suspects were 16-year-old boys

By Bay City News

Two men and two boys were arrested last week in San Francisco's Bayview-Hunters Point neighborhood on suspicion of crimes that include possession of firearms, police said.

Officers served a search warrant about 2:30 p.m. Aug. 4 in the first block of Reuel Court and the four suspects were detained after they were found in possession of firearms, according to a news release.

One suspect tried to escape and when officers were able to stop him, they found he had a pistol.

Two of the suspects were 16-year-old boys and the two adults were identified as 19-year-old Jacob Webster and 20-year-old Isaiah Bates-Clark, both from San Francisco.

Webster and Bates-Clark were booked at San Francisco County Jail on suspicion of multiple crimes that include possession of a loaded firearm in public and possession of large-capacity magazine.

The two 16-year-olds were booked at the juvenile justice center on suspicion of crimes that include participating in criminal street gangs, conspiracy to commit a felony, minor in possession of a firearm and minor in possession of live ammunition.

Police seized firearms and ammunition at the address and also recovered four more firearms from the suspects, authorities said. Among the weapons were several Glocks and a privately-made rifle.

Arrests have been made but the case remains an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411.

