Officers Take 9 Guns Off Tenderloin Streets in San Francisco

Over the course of five days, San Francisco police officers said they seized nine guns and arrested eight suspects in five separate investigations in the Tenderloin neighborhood, the San Francisco Police Department announced on Friday.

On Sept. 27, officers located two suspects said to be involved in a sexual assault case near Ellis and Jones streets. Deputies said one suspect, 31-year-old man Neris Ivan Mencia Figueroa, pulled out a firearm as officers were around.

Officers managed to arrest Figueroa without further incident, and seized the gun, unfired cartridges and illegal narcotics also at the scene.

Figueroa and the second suspect, 35-year-old Ariel Murillo-Rosales, were booked into the San Francisco County Jail. On the same day, police stopped a vehicle near Turk and Van Ness streets that allegedly had mismatched plates. Upon stopping the vehicle, officers said they found that one of the vehicle's occupants, Brier Radatz, had an outstanding warrant for his arrest, and the other occupant, Erik Kennard, allegedly had three loaded firearms, knives and illegal fireworks in his possession.

Both occupants were arrested and booked into the San Francisco County Jail.

On Sept. 29, officers conducted a search warrant on the 100 block of Turk Street at the residence of 32-year-old Winston McDonald. He was arrested on suspicion of possessing illegal narcotics and a concealed loaded firearm as a felon. McDonald was arrested and booked into the San Francisco County Jail.

On Sept. 30, officers initiated another residential search warrant on the 200 block of Hyde Street at the home of 51-year-old Genesis Shellsek. Officers said they seized several firearms, magazines, ammunition and unfired cartridges for investigation. She was booked into the San Francisco County Jail for an arrest related to a felon possessing firearms.

On Oct. 1, officers seized two more firearms during a verbal argument on Larkin and O'Farrell streets. 33-year-old Raymont Bassett was arrested on suspicion of brandishing a firearm, and 30-year-old Gina Sykes Purdiman was arrested for allegedly having a loaded firearm hidden in her wheelchair.

SFPD said these investigations remain open, and anyone with more information is encouraged to contact the SFPD Tip Line at 415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with "SFPD."