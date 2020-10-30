Halloween

Halloween to be Celebrated Differently Amid Pandemic

With Halloween approaching and hundreds of new COVID cases reported in the Bay Area Thursday, health officials in San Francisco don’t want people to gather, especially in the Castro where there is traditionally a party.

On Halloween night the neighborhood is usually a hotspot, but city leaders are telling people not to gather due to COVID-19.

“We are asking people to stay home,” said San Francisco Supervisor Rafael Mandelman. “If you want to come down during the day, eat at a restaurant, do some shopping, that’s fine as long as we don’t see crowds building.”

Locals agreed.

“This year with COVID and everything, of course it makes sense not to have the big party,” said one local, dressed as a devil.

Children will be celebrating differently too, with many parents saying that they will be spending this Halloween at home.

