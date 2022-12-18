Hundreds Mark the Start of Hanukkah with SF Union Square Menorah Lighting

Hundreds of people packed into San Francisco's Union Square on Sunday evening to mark the start of Hanukkah by watching the lighting of a giant, public menorah.

Organizers say this annual Union Square event first took place in 1975 in what they call "the first big public menorah and celebration of Chanukah outside of Israel." They said the tradition was started with support from late rock promoter and Holocaust survivor Bill Graham.

Some visitors said this was their first time attending the menorah lighting, others said they'd been attending for years.

"It was really lovely, it was great to have everyone in community together and to see so many people gathered to celebrate," said one attendee who lives nearby.

"It's awesome," said 11-year-old Andre Briones, adding, "it's awesome how the community of Jewish people gets to come together over this very special eight days,"

"Union Square is bustling tonight, we are celebrating Hanukkah tonight by lighting a candle and bringing light to the world, and at San Francisco Police Department we’re honored to be part of tonight's event," said Assistant Chief David Lazar of San Francisco Police Department, who was in attendance

Sunday was the first of eight days of this event, anyone can come to Union Square to watch the menorah lighting at 5 p.m. each day of Hanukkah in addition to other scheduled festivities.