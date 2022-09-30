Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival

Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival Returns to San Francisco in Person

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Bay Area

San Francisco’s popular Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival returns this weekend to Golden Gate Park for in-person performances.

The free music event is scheduled for Friday through Sunday and features dozens of acts, including Elvis Costello, Marcus Mumford and Emmylou Harris.

Performances take place on multiple stages at Hellman Hollow, Lindley and Marx meadows in Golden Gate Park. Entrances open at 11 a.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The festival dates back to 2001, but it went virtual during the COVID-19 pandemic with performances seen online. For safety and security purposes there are restrictions on bags and coolers.

For more details, a schedule, a map and event rules, visit hardlystrictlybluegrass.com.

